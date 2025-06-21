‘Yoga Unplugged – Youth Festival 2025’ held at Patanjali University; Balkrishna credits Ramdev for global yoga movement

A three-day national event ‘Yoga Unplugged – Youth Fest 2025’ was held at Patanjali University, Haridwar, in collaboration with the Faculty of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, with the support of the Ministry of AYUSH and the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN).

During the event held on Friday, the participants received blessings and guidance from Patanjali University Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna and the Executive Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, N.P. Singh.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna stated that the festival was specially organised to mark the 11th International Day of Yoga.

He said that under the visionary leadership and unwavering resolve of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, the river of yoga is now flowing across the globe.

“On June 21, the entire world appears united in celebration of International Yoga Day,” he said.

Acharya Balkrishna informed that the 11th International Yoga Day will be jointly hosted by Patanjali Yogpeeth and the Haryana government at the sacred land of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

“This marks the dawn of the Yoga era, and we are blessed to be witnesses and participants in this historic moment,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, N.P. Singh said that this youth festival was a unique confluence of ancient and modern practices.

He noted that such events will undoubtedly promote holistic development in the younger generation and illuminate the path to their brighter future.

Dr. Toran Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences, informed that students from five prominent institutions—Shubh Bharti University (Meerut), Gurukul University (Haridwar), SGT University (Gurugram), Uttaranchal Ayurved College, and Patanjali University—participated in the event.

The event featured 11 competitions, including six individual and five group events. Acharya Balkrishna presented cash prizes, mementos, and certificates of appreciation to the winners.

Dr. Mayank Agrawal (Pro-Vice Chancellor), Prof. Satyendra Mittal (Director, ODL), Dr. Alok Kumar Singh (Registrar), Swami Arshdev (Chief Disciplinary Officer), Dr. A.K. Singh (Controller of Examinations), Dr. Ritwik Sahay Bisaria (Dean of Research and Teaching), Dr. Toran Singh (Dean, Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences), along with all faculty members and students of Patanjali University were also present during the event.