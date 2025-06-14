Yoga supports management of chronic illnesses and boosts global wellness: Ayush Ministry Report

Yoga can play a vital role in managing chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, aiding cancer recovery, and enhancing elderly care, according to a new research report unveiled by the Ministry of Ayush on Saturday.

The Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy (CCRYN) conducted a nationwide survey to assess the impact of the observance of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) over the past ten years.

The report, titled “Yoga Prabhava,” was released during a day-long summit — ‘Yoga Connect’ — organised by the Ministry at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The summit marked a significant milestone in the countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 celebrations.

Speaking at the event, Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav highlighted the key findings of the decadal assessment conducted by the Ministry. He stated, “Studies show that Yoga supports the management of diabetes, heart health, cancer recovery, and elderly care.”

The minister also underscored Yoga’s role in skill development and employment generation, calling it a “driving force behind the ‘Global Yoga Kranti’ and India’s leadership in the wellness sector.”

Centred around the theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the event brought together policymakers, yoga masters, scientists, and wellness thought leaders to strengthen the global understanding of Yoga’s transformative impact on both individual and collective well-being.

The summit saw enthusiastic participation from several distinguished dignitaries, including Swami Ramdev, Founder-President of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar; Subodh Tiwari, CEO of Kaivalyadhama, Lonavla and Secretary General of the Indian Yoga Association; Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute; Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan; and Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Ramdev said, “Today, nearly 2 billion people across 200 countries are practising Yoga. We are hopeful that in the next five years, this number will rise to 5 billion. This reflects not only the global acceptance of Yoga but also India’s growing cultural influence worldwide.”

He also reiterated Yoga’s spiritual depth, referencing Indian scriptures: “Each chapter of the Bhagavad Gita is Yoga in itself. Let us ensure Yoga reaches every village and is practised not just on June 21st, but every day.” He added, “Yoga Anushasan — the discipline of body and mind — is vital for national development and individual growth.”

Hansaji Yogendra, a leading female Yoga guru, emphasised that Yoga is not merely about doing, but about being. She remarked, “True Yoga must be integrated into daily life, practised with intellect, emotions, and awareness.”

The event witnessed the participation of over 1,000 attendees, including renowned Yoga gurus, health professionals, scientists, policymakers, entrepreneurs, influencers, and institutional representatives from India and abroad, in a hybrid format. The summit served as a global confluence of ideas, promoting cross-cultural collaboration, scientific dialogue, and a collective vision for holistic well-being.