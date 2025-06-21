Yoga brings peace, contentment and non-violence: CM Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, said that practicing yoga brings peace to the mind, peace brings contentment, and when there is contentment in the mind, a person moves towards non-violence.

The CM was addressing the state-level ‘Yoga Sangam’ — mass yoga practice programme — at Atal Path in Bhopal. He also practiced yoga along with a large number of participants for a healthy and disease-free body.

The CM noted that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

“For us, the world is one family, and the occasion of World Yoga Day is a day to introduce the world to India’s core philosophy and yoga style,” Dr Yadav stated.

“Practicing Yoga brings peace to the mind, peace brings contentment, and when there is contentment in the mind, a person moves towards non-violence,” he emphasized.

He said that yoga increases physical strength and mental peace and joy. Chief Minister Yadav offered obeisance to Maharishi Patanjali, the creator of Ashtanga Yoga philosophy, and expressed gratitude for giving yoga as a boon to humanity for physical, mental, and spiritual health.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that June 21 is also very important from the perspective of astronomical calculations, as on this day, the sun completes its northward journey and enters the southern path.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has introduced the world to India’s core philosophy and way of life through Yoga.

“Considering the whole earth as one family, Prime Minister Modi not only protected the people of the country during the COVID pandemic, but also provided necessary assistance to more than 100 countries in the world and saved lives,” the CM said.

In Indore, Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said a new history of yoga is being created at the international level under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scindia participated in a mass yoga session at the historic Rajbada Palace of the erstwhile Holkar rulers in Indore to mark the day.

Scindia said the observance of International Yoga Day in over 170 countries reflects India’s spiritual strength and PM Modi’s global leadership.

“Every person should practise yoga for 40 to 50 minutes daily for their well-being,” the Union minister said.