Yellow alert in Delhi as Yamuna water recedes; Heavy goods vehicles banned

The Met office Delhi issued a yellow alert and predicted moderate rain for the weekend while Delhi police bans heavy goods vehicles amid receding water levels of Yamuna.

The water level of Yamuna River has started receding from a high level of 208.60 meters to 207.67 meters at 8:00 in the morning today. The same has started showing results in the form of a decrease in water level on roads. Around 11 in the morning the Delhi police relaxed restrictions on some roads for traffic movement, while some roads are still closed.

The Delhi police has banned entry of Heavy goods vehicles from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border. There are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential Commodities and services and relief materials.

Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journey the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans.

Speaking to The Statesman, Coordinator, South Asia Network on Dams, River and People, Himanshu Thakkar said, “The flood cannot be controlled. It is a natural phenomenon and it will happen. What we can control is the land and water management. This is lacking in case of Yamuna River. The planning needs to be more keeping the situations in mind. Also there should be a better information system in place. The rainfall is predicted similarly the volume and timing of the water from upstream to downstream can be predicted. The preparation to deal with the volume would help in a big way.

As I mentioned that the rainfall is natural and the floods are also natural and beyond management. However, better governance and information systems will change the situation”.

Due to the incessant and heavy rainfall in the Himachal Pradesh and Haryana the water level of HathiniKund Barrage crossed the permissible limit. The Barrage released the water into the Yamuna River. Yamuna River was already filled with the water of the continuous rainfall that took place in the past week in Delhi and NCR. And when the water was released from the Hathinikund Barrage, an overflowing river entered the city.

Explaining the situation environmentalist Manu Sharma who worked extensively on erosion of Aravali Hills said, “Despite the fact that Delhi received more than its share of rainfall this year- the flooding has been completely man made. There are several private and government structures that completely violate the terms of legality near Yamuna and its floodplains; these include The Delhi Secretariat, Commonwealth Games Village, Akshardham Temple and Outer Ring Road.

Further Sharma adds, “The river has been strangulated in its natural flow particularly the 5 to 7 km stretch between Okhla and Civil lines and in future this will lead to even more grim situations. The problem is illegal construction and not rainfall- there are 6 barrages between Hathnikund and Old Delhi Bridge but we had flooding only in Yamuna region and that should give us food for thought”.

Roads opened for traffic movement:

Bhairon Marg- from Mathura Road to Ring Road carriageway has been opened. Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar both carriageways have been opened.

Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony both carriageways have been opened. The Ring Road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT is still closed.

Boulevard Road -Slip Road- Service Road- Left Turn under Yudhishthira Setu- Ring Road has been opened.

Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk Carriageway has been opened.

Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College both Carriageways have been opened.

Roads closed for traffic movement:

Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tilla-ISBT-Shanti Van-IP flyover to IP Depot both carriageways.

Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT Carriageway.

Salim Garh Bypass.

Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat.

Outer Ring Road-Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway.

Note: ISBT Kashmere Gate remains closed.