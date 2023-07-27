Yamuna again crosses danger mark in Delhi

The water level in the Yamuna in the national capital crossed the danger mark again on Thursday. The water level in the river was recorded at 205.83 metre on Thursday at 10:00 am.

The water level of the Yamuna crossed the danger mark amid incessant rains in Delhi and adjoining areas. In the NCR, the Hindon River also witnessed a rise in the water level.

The danger mark of the Yamuna is 205.33 metre.

Visuals show that the area near Ecotech 3 is submerged following a surge in water level due to which many vehicles got stuck in the water.

Delhi received heavy rainfall in the wee hours on Wednesday resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Parts of Delhi-NCR region, including Noida and Ghaziabad experienced heavy rainfall early on Wednesday morning. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till July 27, which will impact the temperature.

Earlier, Yamuna’s water level in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Tuesday, the level was recorded at 205.32 metre at 7 pm.

On Monday, the water level in Yamuna was at 206.56 metre, above the danger level mark.

The rise in water level has been a matter of concern as it has led to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering over the danger mark of 205.33 metre for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metre on July 13.