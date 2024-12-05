YAD chief terms attack on Sukhbir as collusion between AAP govt, agencies, terrorists

Sarabjeeet Singh Jhinjer, president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD), on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

In a statement, Jhinjer raised suspicion the attack looks like a case of collusion between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Agencies and terrorists.

“It is shocking that a known terrorist, Narain Singh Chaura, with links to the ISI and a history of terror-related activities, was allowed to roam free despite the police admitting that Sukhbir Badal had a threat perception from him for the past 11-12 years,” he said.

“The police have also admitted that they knew Chaura had visited the Golden Temple a day before the attack. In fact, CCTV footage clearly shows Chaura roaming free inside Darbar Sahib near Sukhbir Badal a day before the attack.”

“Furthermore, it has been clearly shown that Chaura met, interacted and shook hands with an SP of Punjab police. The question remains, what did they interact about? This raises serious questions about the police’s intentions and their possible involvement in the attack,” Jhinjer asked.

Jhinjer demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and action against those responsible. “The people of Punjab demand answers. The AAP government instead of patting its back, must come clean on its role in this incident,” he said.

Given the severity of the lapse in security, Jhinjer demanded a judicial inquiry by the Supreme Court.

“We cannot trust the police and the government to investigate this incident impartially. A judicial inquiry by the Hon’ble Supreme Court is necessary to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said.

Jhinjer also stated that it seems like the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government wanted to harm Sukhbir Badal, which is why the dreaded gangster was allowed to attack him and the police did nothing.

“This is a clear case of the government’s complicity in the attack. The people of Punjab demand answers and action against those responsible,” he said.

Jhinjer also appealed to the people of Punjab to remain vigilant and not let such incidents disturb the peace in the state.