Xi, Putin’s absence from G20 Summit does not have anything to do with India, says Jaishankar

The absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping from the G20 Summit in Delhi, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, has nothing to do with India. He claimed that for a variety of reasons, state officials have had to skip similar events in the past.

Jaishankar stated, “I don’t think it has anything to do with India,” in an interview with ANI. I believe that they would make the right choice, whatever it may be.

Premier Li Qiang will attend the G20 Summit, which is slated to take place on September 9–10, according to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ announcement on Monday. President Xi Jinping will not be attending. Prior to that, President Putin informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would not be able to attend the meeting and that Sergey Lavrov would represent Russia in his place.

According to the minister, numerous presidents and prime ministers have declined to attend G20 meetings at various points in time for various reasons, and “that country’s position is obviously reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion,” he said. According to Jaishankar, a president or two—and occasionally three—have missed the ceremony on occasion.

The minister stated that no specific result or effect should be anticipated from the G20 Summit. He asserted that there are numerous problems, many of which are not new but have been under discussion for eight to nine months. “This is sort of the culmination, then. These are actually 16 to 18 separate procedures that will be sewn together to form a summit, he claimed.