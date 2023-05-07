Wrestlers’ issue: Delhi Police tightens security at Jantar Mantar

Ahead of the farmers’ visit at the Jantar Mantar in the National Capital in support of the protesting wrestlers, the Delhi Police on Sunday made elaborate security arrangements at the protest site and in border areas of Delhi.

Security was tightened at the Jantar Mantar in the National Capital after Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced that it will hold nationwide protests including in Delhi in support of the grapplers who have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar since April 23 demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh and his sacking from the post in the light of allegations of sexual harassment by the wrestlers.

According to an SKM statement issued yesterday, on May 7 several leaders of the organisation from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will visit the protest site at Jantar Mantar and extend support to the protesting wrestlers.

Speaking on the allegation against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh, said at Tikri border, “They are in power and it is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long, but we will fight against it.”

“The government’s job is to stop us but we will go to the place where we want to go. If they try to stop us, it will cost them. There are no plans of staying here, if the government and administration stop us, then we’ll have to stay here,” he told a news agency.

The SKM had spearheaded the year-long farmers’ protest on the borders of the National capital against the now-repealed farm laws.

On April 23, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar, claiming that six women wrestlers, and a minor, filed a sexual harassment complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Connaught Place Police Station but Delhi Police did not register an FIR. The protesting grapplers also demanded that the Sports Ministry make the findings of the Oversight Committee public.

Delhi Police filed two FIRs on April 28 following the notice by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this year, prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI chief, following which the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an ‘oversight committee’ to probe allegations against the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and some coaches.

The protesting wrestlers have made it clear that they won’t move until they get justice and Brij Bhushan is removed as the WFI chief and put behind bars.