Wreath-laying ceremony: The Trishakti Corps organised wreath-laying ceremonies at various War Memorials in Sikkim and North Bengal on the occasion of 76th Infantry Day, as a mark of respect to the bravehearts who laid down their lives, in the service of the nation.

According to a senior Army official, the wreath-laying ceremonies were conducted by Black Cat Division at the Sherathang and Cho La War Memorials in East Sikkim.

Wreath-laying ceremony

Similarly, the Striking Lion Division conducted the event at Batasia War Memorial at Batasia Loop in Darjeeling Hill, where Station Commander, Derjeeling Garrison and many Ex Servicemen laid wreaths. Wreaths were also laid at the War Memorial in Binnaguri Military Station in Dooars under Jalpaiguri district to honour the bravehearts of the Infantry, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Notably, the Infantry Day is observed on 27 October to commemorate the contributions of Infantry, the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. This day has a unique significance for the Nation, as it was on this day in 1947 that Infantrymen from the Indian Army, led by one Sikh, landed at Srinagar Airfield and saved the State of J&K from a ruthless and treacherous Pakistani invasion, Army officials said.