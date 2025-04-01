Worshiping Goddess Maa on Navratri fills the mind with immense peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of the third day of Chitra Navratri, saying the worshipping fills the mind with immense peace.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Worshiping Goddess Maa on Navratri fills the mind with immense peace.”

Advertisement

He also posted a prayer song of late legendary classical singer Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, saying, “this soulful bhajan dedicated to the Goddess by is mesmerizing…”

Advertisement

The song invokes the blessings of the Goddess.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to greet devotees on the occasion.

Posting a Sanskrit Shlok, he wrote in Hindi, “It is a prayer …on the holy third day of Chaitra Navratri, the great festival of worship of Jagajjanani Maa Jagdamba, may Maa Chandraghanta bless the people and devotees of the state.”

Devotees in large numbers thronged temples all over the country. People started lining up outside temples early in the morning.

On the third day of Navratri, Goddess Durga is worshipped in the form of Mata Chandraghanta, depicted with ten arms, each holding a weapon, a lotus flower, or a gesture of blessing (Abhaya Mudra). She is known for her calm yet strong appearance and is believed to bring peace, bravery, and success to her devotees. The Goddess has a half-moon on her forehead, which is why she is called Chandraghanta. She is known for removing difficulties and giving inner strength.

Navratri, which means ‘nine nights’ in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga. The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

In Delhi, the morning aarti was held at Jhandewalan Temple on the third day of the nine-day-long Chaitra Navratri festival. A large number of devotees thronged the temple to have darshan.

Large crowds of devotees also gathered at Kalkaji Temple for Mata Kalka’s darshan. “The darshan were very good, and there is definitely strong faith in Mata Rani…,” said a devotee.

In Ayodhya, devotees thronged temples, with large crowds at the Ram temple and Hanuman Garhi.

Thousands of devotees were visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra to offer prayers. Atop the Trikuta Hills, the cave shrine was flocked by thousands since the beginning of the 9-day long Navratri festival on Sunday. The authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the safety and security of the pilgrims.