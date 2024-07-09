Worli hit-and-run: Shiv Sena leader’s son arrested 3 days after incident

The Maharashtra police on Tuesday arrested Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, in connection with the Worli hit-and-run case which led to the death of a woman on July 7.

Mihir, who had fled the scene immediately after the accident, was apprehended from Thane following a rigorous manhunt involving 14 police teams.

The incident occurred while Kaveri Nakhwa and her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, were returning from the fish market early Sunday morning. Mihir’s speeding BMW struck their two-wheeler, resulting in Kaveri’s death.

According to reports, Kaveri got stuck under the wheels of Mihir Shah’s luxury car and was dragged for 100 meters, resulting in fatal injuries. Her husband escaped with minor injuries.

Victim’s husband alleges conspiracy

Pradeep Nakhwa has alleged a conspiracy behind the delay in Mihir’s arrest, claiming that he evaded arrest so that traces of alcohol could not be tested in his blood sample.

“He was arrested after three days. If he wasn’t intoxicated or on drugs, why did he hide? Now, there won’t be any traces of alcohol in his body, and he’ll have 20 lawyers defending him. We are poor; who will give us justice?” Mr. Nakhwa questioned.

Pradeep also criticized Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their absence in the aftermath of the incident.

“They come to us only for votes. They forget us after elections. Did Fadnavis or Shinde come to our house? Did Ajit Pawar come? They are blinded by the greed for power,” he lamented.

Family demands death penalty

The Nakhwa family is demanding death penalty for Mihir Shah. Kaveri’s father, Kesari Wadkar said, “Mihir Shah should receive the strictest punishment. Our daughter deserves justice.”

Kaveri’s daughter, Amruta Nakhwa, visibly shaken, tearfully demanded justice for her mother. “My mother should get justice. I want him (Mihir Shah) to get the death penalty. She was in a lot of pain. I saw her in the hospital,” she said.