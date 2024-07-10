Rajesh Shah, father of Worli hit-and-run accused, removed from Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) on Wednesday removed Rajesh Shah, the father of Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit and run case, from the post of deputy leader of the party.

Shah was relieved from the post after the order of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde.

The development comes amid intense public outrage and allegations that Rajesh Shah used his political connections to keep his son out of police’s reach for three days.

The Mumbai police had also arrested Rajesh Shah and his driver Rajrishi Singh Bidawat, after the accident. However, Shah was granted bail, while his driver remains in police custody.

In a tragic incident Sunday morning, Mihir Shah, returning from a bar after allegedly consuming alcohol, rammed his speeding BMW into a two-wheeler, injuring its rider Pradeep Nakhwa, 50, and killing his wife Kaveri Nakhwa, 45.

Kaveri reportedly got stuck under the wheels of the luxury vehicle and dragged for several meters, resulting in fatal injuries.

Kaveri’s husband alleged that Shah didn’t stop the car and kept dragging his wife for several meters. He said that he even chased the BMW and tried to stop him but the latter fled, leaving his car behind.

Mihir Shah was arrested from Thane on Tuesday, three days after the incident. He will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

Following the incident, CM Shinde announced a resolute stance against perpetrators who evade accountability.

“It is intolerable that the powerful and influential misuse their status to evade justice,” he said in a statement posted on social media.

“The lives of ordinary citizens are precious to us, and we will ensure that justice is served,” he added.