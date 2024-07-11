Worli hit-and-run case: Mihir Shah confesses to his crime, says Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police said on Thursday that Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, has confessed to his crime. The accused, who is the son of a powerful politician, was arrested from Thane on Tuesday.

Along with Shah, Rajrishi Bidawat, the driver of the main accused, has also confessed to his role in the crime. Bidawat was allegedly in the car but not driving at the time of the incident early Sunday morning.

“Both accused in the case are in Mumbai police custody. Mihir Shah and Rajrishi Bidawat were confronted by police with each other during interrogation. Both have confessed about their roles in the crime,” Mumbai police said.

Advertisement

The police also recreated the crime scene in the presence of the accused.

“Police did a scene recreation in the presence of the accused with a similar sequence of the actual accident night. The scene was recreated from CJ House Worli to Sea Link Worli,” the Mumbai police said, adding Shah, while confessing to the crime, said that he is repenting for what he has done.

A 45-year-old woman was killed and her husband sustained injuries after Mihir Shah rammed his speeding BMW into their two-wheeler in the early hours of Sunday.

The woman, who got stuck under the wheels of Shah’s speeding BMW, was reportedly dragged for more than 100 meters, resulting in fatal injuries to her.

After the incident, the accused fled the scene. He reportedly cut his hair and beard in a bid to conceal his identity and remained absconding for nearly three days.