World’s most polluted cities: Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai among top ten

National capital Delhi, financial hub Mumbai and metropolitan Kolkata are the three Indian cities among the world’s top 10 most polluted cities on Sunday, according to the Swiss Group IQAir data on air pollution. With Air Quality Index (AQI) at 483, national capital Delhi remains the most pollution city in the world, followed by Pakistan Lahore at 2nd and Kolkata at third place.

Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, another Pakistani city Karachi, and India’s financial capital Mumbai are placed at number 4, 5 and 6 in the world’s most polluted cities list, respectively. Three Chinese cities are also in the bottom half of the list. Kuwait is the only Arab country to feature in the list of world’s most polluted cities.

