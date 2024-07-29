World’s first melanistic tiger safari to be established in Odisha by year-end

Odisha is set to have the world’s first melanistic tiger safari in close vicinity of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district by year-end, an official said on Monday.

“Competent authorities have accorded clearances for the proposed tiger safari, a first of its kind in the world. Of the three mandatory seal of approval, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has accorded ‘in-principle’ approval to it,” he said.

A committee constituted by NTCA after carrying out a feasibility study has approved it. The expert committee of the Central Zoo Authority has accorded approval. We are waiting for approval from the technical committee of CZA. As everything is moving in the right direction, we are quite hopeful that the melanistic tiger safari will come up by the end of 2024”, Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Wildlife, Susanta Nanda said.

“Tigers are roaring back in Simlipal Tiger Reserve- the one & the only place in the world to host the famed wild melanistic tigers. Let’s protect our gem. Odisha forests were & is a sink to source populations from MP & Maharashtra.Let’s protect the corridors for them to populate” PCCF Nanda stated in the X handle.

200 Ha areas adjoining National Highway-18 have been identified for this purpose. About 100 Ha will be display area and the balance area shall be utilized for creation of veterinary care facilities including rescue center, staff infrastructure and visitors amenities, they informed.

The site is about 15 km from Similipal Tiger Reserve matching the same landscape. It’s pertinent to note here that Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only home for melanistic tigers in the wild in the world. As per the last All India Tiger Estimation Report published by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) in 2018, melanistic tigers have been found in the wild only in Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Surplus tigers from Nandankanan Zoo and rescued/orphaned tigers who are not fit for wild but fit for display, shall be housed in the safari in an open enclosure.

The safari is set to elevate the wildlife tourism sector in Odisha to new heights. This pioneering attraction shall highlight the state’s commitment to preservation and showcasing its unique biodiversity. This initiative will allow conservationists, researchers and enthusiasts and the general public to witness the rare beauty of these majestic creatures up close, while raising awareness about their conservation needs.

The site being located adjoining National Highway and near to Baripada town, is expected to receive impressive footfall of visitors. Further, it would be an added attraction for visitors coming to Similipal Tiger Reserve.