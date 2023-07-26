World witnessed India’s military prowess: Yogi on Kargil Vijay Day

Emphasising India’s military strength, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the world recognized India’s military strength during the war.

Adityanath Yogi made the statement while participating in a programme organised at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

He paid his respects to the martyrs of Kargil war by laying a wreath on their statue and also extended his greetings to all the residents of the state on the occasion.

The war, which began in May 1999, was officially declared Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, commemorating the success in driving the intruding Pakistani soldiers away from Indian soil.

Remembering the soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation, the chief minister said, “I pay humble tributes to all the brave sons of Mother India who defended the borders before and after the Kargil conflict in 1999. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their dear ones and continue to stand strong and unwavering in their commitment to the motherland.”

He said the New India ensures the security of all its citizens. There is no place for terrorism, Naxalism, or infiltration and every individual is being given an equal opportunity to live a life of dignity in this New India.

“Not only the Central and state governments, but also every citizen is working at their levels to reach out to those sections of society that were neglected after independence, through welfare schemes and initiatives aimed at public welfare,” he said.

The chief minister said the sacrifice of Mother India’s sons is unforgettable for the entire nation. He asserted that the state government, while expressing respect for their families, has provided financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who laid down their lives for the country’s internal or external security.

He further stated that one family member of the martyr is given an opportunity for government service in Uttar Pradesh while arrangements have been made to name an institution or road after the martyrs, as a tribute to their bravery and sacrifice, within six years.

Yogi Adityanath informed that the country’s first Sainik School was named after Captain Manoj Pandey. He extended his greetings to the families of Major Aditya Mishra, Major Ritesh Sharma, Lance Naik Kevalanand Dwivedi, and Lance Naik Sunil Jung.

On the occasion, the chief minister also honored the family members of the following immortal martyrs: Gopichand Pandey, father of Param Vir Chakra awardee Manoj Pandey, Satyaprakash Sharma, father of martyr Major Ritesh Sharma, Kamla Dwivedi, wife of Lance Naik Kevalanand Dwivedi and Veena Mahat, mother of martyr Rifleman Sunil Jung.