World will emulate PM Gati Shakti programme: Piyush Goyal

The world will emulate the PM Gati Shakti programme in the coming years, Commerce Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said today.

The programme, launched in October 2021 for providing multimodal connectivity infrastructure to various economic zones, would be a game-changer, he said addressing an Investors Round Table Conference, organized by the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme at Kochi.

People who wanted to set up industrial units should make optimum use of the programme, he said.

The minister said the Centre proposed to make business seamless and affordable for the people. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very clear on this vision.

The government, he said, was spreading the message of good governance on the occasion of the completion of the eight years of the Modi government.