World Tourism Day celebrated

The World Tourism Organization has been organising the World Tourism Day in the United Nations on September 27 since 1990 to promote the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values in the international community.

This year the theme of the World Tourism Day was ‘Tourism and Peace.’

Niharika Rai, IAS, Managing Director and CEO, Delhi Tourism, addressed an important session with travel leaders of Japan promoting Tourism in Delhi at JATA Expo, Japan.

The World Tourism Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Delhi Tourism on September 27.

On this occasion, the information centres of Delhi Tourism were decorated with flowers and all the tourists coming here were welcomed traditionally. Many programmes were organised at Delhi Haats.

A seminar was organised on the occasion of the World Tourism Day at FICCI Auditorium here in which many leaders of the tourism sector participated in the seminar.