World-class interpretation centre in Odisha’s Bhitarkanika National Park renovated

The state-of-the-art interpretation centre at Bhitarkanika National Park has been renovated at Rs 89 lakh allocation to showcase its flora and fauna besides rich bio-diversities meticulously.

The centre, which is of international standard, had come up under the Integrated Coastal Zone Management Programme in 2019, and the project was worth Rs 3 crore then, said officials.

Advertisement

The flora and fauna showcased in the centre include conservation measures initiated for crocodiles in their natural habitat and the rich mangrove diversity in Bhitarkanika wetland sites.

Advertisement

The centre has come a long way in preserving the natural heritage of Bhitarkanika National Park and its flora and fauna. Besides, it provides exposure to visitors who throng the internationally-acclaimed Ramsar wetland site. Researchers reap immense benefits as it is a storehouse of information and exhibits. It is a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists, said Manas Das, the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Bhitarkanika National Park.

The collections at the interpretation center are some of the finest in the country. Each work on display has huge scientific importance and provides intriguing scientific insight, added Das.

Bhitarkanika remains one of the best natural abodes for estuarine crocodiles, housing 70% of India’s estuarine or saltwater crocodiles, whose conservation began in 1975. The crocodile population in Bhitarkanika is estimated to be more than 1,800, according to the latest census.

According to Bhitarkanika National Park authorities, mammals found in the park include leopards, wild boars, jungle cats, fishing cats, hyenas, sambars, striped palm squirrels, and Gangetic dolphins. Reptiles comprise turtles, including Olive Ridley sea turtles, crocodiles, lizards, water monitors, pythons, and king cobras. Around 166 species of birds have been spotted in the park.

The national park is one of the richest storehouses of mangrove genes. Researchers have come across 11 of the 70 mangrove species facing the threat of extinction worldwide in Bhitarkanika. Mangroves are regarded as natural barriers against tidal surges and cyclones. Due to its rich mangrove cover, cyclonic storms have repeatedly failed to make inroads into the wetland sites.