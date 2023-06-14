World Blood Donor Day: Celebrities who donate blood

Every year on June 14, World Blood Donor Day is observed to raise awareness about the access of safe blood and to show appreciation towards the blood donors for their selfless act. This important day was first acknowledged in 2004 by four international organizations: World Health Organization (WHO), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Federation of Blood Donor Organizations (IFBDO) and the International Society of Blood Transfusion (ISBT).

The theme for World Blood Donor Day 2023 is, “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” Plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets are the four primary components of blood. This theme underlines the important role of each person by donating the precious gift of blood and plasma.

Celebrities who donate blood:

• Cristiano Ronaldo: he is a professional footballer from Portugal. He is the Portuguese national team’s captain and a current member of the Al Nassr football team in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo frequently donates blood and has also launched many campaigns to encourage others to do the same.

• Paul Rudd: He is an American actor. Many people know him because of the sitcom ‘friends’. In 2002, Paul was casted in ‘friends’. He was playing the role of Mike Hannigan, who dates and marries Phoebe Buffay, played by Lisa Kudrow. The actor regularly donates blood and also encouraged people to donate blood.

• Hrithik Roshan: He is an Indian actor who acts in Bollywood. He is well known for his dancing skills and has played many different characters. In February 2022, Hrithik donated blood and said, “I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood bank”.

• Sachin Tendulkar: he is an Indian former international cricketer, who was the captain of the Indian national team. He is largely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen in the cricket’s history. On World Blood Donor Day 2022, Sachin donated blood and said, “We all have the power to save a life.”