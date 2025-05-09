World Bank plays crucial role in making UP ‘Trillion Dollar’ economy: CM Yogi

In a landmark moment for Uttar Pradesh’s development trajectory, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with World Bank President Ajay Banga and launched two ambitious initiatives – ‘UP AGREES’ and ‘AI Pragya’ – geared toward accelerating agricultural innovation and digital transformation in the state.

Expressing gratitude to the World Bank for its consistent support, CM Yogi hailed its role in enabling Uttar Pradesh to move closer to its vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy. “The world now sees Uttar Pradesh not as a barrier, but as the growth engine of India,” he remarked.

Thanking the World Bank for its participation in the UP-AGREES project, he said this program will support farmers and significantly enhance agricultural output in the state.

The meeting, held at the chief minister’s official residence in Lucknow, marked the formal launch of two major programs backed by the World Bank. The UP AGREES initiative aims to revolutionize agriculture across 28 districts in the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, enhancing productivity and promoting advanced, technology-based farming.

Simultaneously, the AI Pragya program sets out to build a robust Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent base by training 10 lakh youth across Uttar Pradesh, equipping them with the digital skills necessary to thrive in emerging technology sectors.

The CM said that the World Bank has consistently played a vital role in areas such as environmental protection, tourism promotion, and infrastructure development in the state. “Today marks a significant milestone,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Uttar Pradesh is stepping into a new era of innovation in agriculture and artificial intelligence.

CM yogi mentioned that the UP AGREES project includes a Rs 2,737 crore loan from the World Bank for a period of six years. The project will directly benefit farmers, farmer organizations, fishers, and agri-based MSMEs. The state government will contribute Rs 1,166 crore, while the loan will have to be repaid over 35 years with an interest rate of just 1.23%. It is expected to benefit 10 lakh farmers, with 30% participation from women. Additionally, 10,000 women producer groups will be linked to the project. The plan also includes sending 500 farmers abroad for exposure to the best farming technologies, which will help strengthen small farmers and reduce regional disparities.

The project will be implemented in 21 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Shravasti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Gonda, Siddharthnagar, Basti, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Sant Ravidas Nagar. In Bundelkhand, farmers from Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Banda, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot will benefit.

Under the ‘AI Pragya’ initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government aims to train 10 lakh youth in Artificial Intelligence and other emerging digital technologies. The programme will provide certification in key domains like AI, machine learning, data analytics, and cybersecurity—paving the way for increased employment opportunities and a thriving startup ecosystem in the state.

The CM said the initiative would be implemented with the support of various state departments, including education, health, agriculture, rural development, revenue, and secretariat administration. AI Pragya will not only unlock new job avenues for youth but also enhance technological efficiency in core sectors such as government services, farming, education, and healthcare.

As part of the programme, global tech giants including Microsoft, Intel, HCL, Wadhwani Foundation, Amazon, Google, and 1M1B will collaborate with the state government to launch upskilling initiatives across the state.