Workshop on PESA Act in Ranchi tomorrow

The Jharkhand government is organizing a workshop in Ranchi on Tuesday with the aim of disseminating awareness about the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act).

Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Works, Jharkhand, Deepika Pandey Singh, will deliver the keynote address. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj, will address the National Workshop highlighting the significance of PESA in advancing local governance in Scheduled Areas, underlining the commitment of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for effective implementation of the Act.

Advertisement

This significant event will serve as a vital platform for engaging stakeholders in discussions on the Act’s objectives, achievements, and its critical role in empowering local governance while safeguarding the rights of communities in Scheduled Areas.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has advised the ten PESA States – Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telangana – to organize impactful awareness and capacity-building activities across their respective regions.

These initiatives aim to actively engage key stakeholders, including elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Gram Sabha members, and officials from line Departments such as Forest, Revenue, Rural Development, Tribal Welfare, and Social Justice.

Through meaningful discussions and interactive sessions, the focus will be on highlighting the salient features of the PESA Act and exploring its immense potential to strengthen governance in Scheduled Areas.

The collective efforts of these States will play a crucial role in raising awareness, empowering Gram Sabhas, and ensuring effective implementation of the PESA Act at the grassroots level, ultimately fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development in Scheduled Areas.

The focus is on making all-out efforts to enhance their ease of living and create an enabling environment for their growth and prosperity, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the PESA Act, build the capacity of stakeholders, and empower Gram Sabhas for better governance and improved functioning of Gram Panchayats in Scheduled Areas.

The workshop marks a significant milestone in strengthening grassroots democracy in India’s tribal regions. This occasion commemorates the enactment of the PESA Act on 24th December 1996, a landmark legislation empowering Gram Sabhas in Scheduled Areas with self-governance and the management of natural resources.

Recognized for its critical role in protecting tribal communities from exploitation, the Act highlights the government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the social, economic, cultural, and political way of life of the Scheduled Tribes.

The day-long PESA Workshop is designed to facilitate meaningful dialogue and generate actionable outcomes that will benefit the targeted communities. The program includes comprehensive discussions on PESA’s role in strengthening governance in Scheduled Areas, along with a short film and song showcasing the essence and impact of PESA.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has organized a series of key conferences in 2024 to strengthen the implementation of the Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 – widely known as the PESA Act. First Regional Conference was held on 11th–12th January 2024 at YASHADA, Pune, Maharashtra, covering the PESA States of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.