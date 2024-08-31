Workshop on ‘Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization’ concludes in New Delhi

A three-day workshop on ‘Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization,’ organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in partnership with the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, concluded successfully in New Delhi on Friday.

The workshop saw the participation of 69 experts from various institutions, including ICAR Institutes, Veterinary Universities, and international organizations such as WHO and USAID.

During the valedictory session, Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, delivered the keynote address highlighting India’s progress in animal health.

Upadhyaya emphasized the department’s achievements in combating four major diseases under the National Control Programme: Foot & Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Brucellosis, and Classical Swine Fever.

These initiatives, she stated, were supported by nationwide vaccination drives, fully funded by the Government of India using domestically developed vaccines.

She announced plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, which will bolster vaccination efforts and open new export opportunities for Indian animal products.

Upadhyaya also praised the collaborative efforts of cross-sectoral experts and stakeholders, acknowledging the critical support from FAO and USAID in organizing the workshop.

The event was also attended by Dr Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary (Livestock Health), and Takayuki Hagiwara, FAO Representative to India.

A key outcome of the workshop was the creation of a prioritized list of the top 20 animal infectious diseases, chosen based on severity, transmissibility, and impact.

An action plan was developed focusing on Coordination, Communication, Monitoring and Surveillance, Prevention and Control, Therapeutics, and Socio-economic and Contingency Planning.