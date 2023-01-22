Work with renewed enthusiasm: UP CM to BJP workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged the BJP leaders and workers alike, to work with renewed enthusiasm after the party in the State won the recent by polls in Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Opening the UP Bharatiya Janata Party’s State Working Committee meeting here he said,“ BJP’s victory in Gujarat for the 7th term inspires us to work with renewed enthusiasm. As a winner, it is again in front of us how we should act while discharging our responsibilities.”

According to him, the people took part in the programmes organised as part of celebrations of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence wholeheartedly. “Perhaps none of us had seen the celebration of 1947, but what does independence mean? Under the leadership of PM Modi, India of 140 crore people united and celebrated the Independence by hoisting tricolor in every house. The association of every Indian with the celebration of independence made the festival many times more thrilling. The celebrations reflected the impact of the standards set by PM Modi in 8 years of his governance.”

The CM said “Modi hai to mumkin hai” is no longer confined to India and has become a global slogan. The presidency of G-20 is in front of everyone as an example, he said, adding that PM Modi connected all the citizens with the upcoming G-20 event. In all 11 meetings related to G-20 are to be held in UP’s Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida).

Under the leadership of PM Modi, G-20 is going to pave the way for global prosperity and public welfare, the CM said, pointing out that the summit is an opportunity for showcasing the potential of India to the world.”

The CM said that the PM had given a pledge to the countrymen to prepare a comprehensive plan of action for the period of Amrit Kaal for a grand celebration of the Centenary Festival of Independence in the country.

PM, he said, had reminded people of Panch Pran, talking about abolishing slavery altogether, respecting heritage and ending worn out customs. Monuments of freedom fighters were built and biographies were written.

The CM said that the BJP is the only party for which the interest of the country is first and that of the party comes next while personal interest comes last. He said that for BJP, building a developed India and taking everyone along is not merely a slogan, but a reality.

In 8 years, the country and in a quarter of six years, the state has started the journey, according to the sentiments of its founders and leadership, without deviating from its values and ideals, and working on the ‘five vows’ and the picture is in front of everyone today, said the UP Chief Minister.

According to him, he got the opportunity to serve as a MP from Gorakhpur in 1998 and in 1999, death due to meningitis came to light in and around Gorakhpur and it was found that the disease had spread in 38 districts.

Around 50,000 children have died of meningitis in the last 40 years. Japan developed the vaccine for meningitis in 1905, but it took 100 years for the vaccine to arrive in India, he said.

“Those who ruled for 55 years did not see the plight of those children of UP, because the poor, farmers, laborers, youths and the innocent were not on their agenda. They only had caste and religion on their agenda. 90 percent of the deaths due to encephalitis were from minority and scheduled societies,” said the Prime Minister.

During the coronavirus pandemic, under the leadership of PM Modi, India developed two vaccines in 9 months and gave free doses of 220 crore vaccines. Many countries were also given free vaccines. Most of the deaths due to Spanish flu occurred in India. People also died of hunger. During Corona, 80 crore people in the country and 15 crore people in UP were getting double dose of free ration.

The CM said that due to the model of security and good governance, the world’s biggest investors want to come to UP. As a result of investment in the last 5 years, 1.61 crore youth were linked with jobs and employment. Traditional industries were encouraged by branding them as ODOP.

As a result, employment and jobs were created and exports increased. He said, “earlier people used to call UP a BIMARU state, today it exports products worth Rs 1.60 crore from traditional industries. UP has become an export state. UP is an agricultural state. We have the most fertile land. It is the soul and heart of the country. It’s the land of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.”