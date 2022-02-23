Won’t be scared, will fight and win, says Nawab Malik after his arrest

Soon after his arrest, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday said that he is not scared and will fight and win.

Enforcement Directorate has arrested Malik in connection with a money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He was taken from the Enforcement Directorate office for medical examination.

According to the sources Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

NCP workers gathered outside the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai and raised slogans after the arrest of party leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches were carried out by the ED at several places linked to people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to late Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood’s nephew and Parkar’s son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel’s henchman Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruits.

Further details are awaited.