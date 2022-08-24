We won’t be scared, says Rabri after CBI raids

Hours after CBI raided former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The CBI held a raid in connection with the “land for jobs” scam.

Reacting over the same, Rabri Devi said, “BJP is scared as a new government has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties are with us except BJP. We have the majority here in the state and we will not be scared, because this is not the first time that is happening.”

The CBI on Wednesday conducted the raids at the properties linked to RJD MLC Sunil Singh and three MPs Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmed and Subodh Roy.

Meanwhile, the RJD has questioned the timing of the raids on the day when newly formed Bihar government faces a trust vote on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha.

Manoj Jha, RJD MP said the raids were done on purpose to intimidate the party’s legislators.

“It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour,” said Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Bihar state co-operative marketing union ltd. (BISCOMAUN) whose house was raided today.

The CBI had in July arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was railway minister, in the alleged land-for-job case.

