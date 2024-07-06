Won’t let any Pong Dam displaced persons remain landless: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, promising to address the longstanding issues of Pong Dam displaced families, has said that he would personally intervene and amend laws if necessary to resolve their problems.

Sukhu said this while campaigning in Ludret, Nanadpur Bhatoli, Jalarian, Guler, Ganthuter and Bhatoli Fakorian for the Congress party candidate from Dehra Assembly constituency Kamlesh Thakur for the by-poll scheduled to be held on July 10.

Sukhu said that since 1972, around 20,722 affected families have been wandering from pillar to post in the hope of justice; however their problem has not been resolved.

Now the Congress government will solve their problems, he asserted.

Criticizing former MLA Hoshyar Singh, he accused him of being engaged in his own development, neglecting Dehra’s development and alleged involvement in political manoeuvres.

Sukhu said that he had never imagined that Dehra would be so backward and people were facing problems struggling for basic amenities like electricity, water and roads.

“Dehra is now ours and it is my responsibility to solve the problems of the people,” he said.

Taking a dig at BJP candidate Hoshyar Singh he said, “It would have been better had he protested for the problems of Dehra instead of protesting to get his resignation accepted. However, the former MLA (Hoshyar Singh) joined the conspiracy to topple an elected government and got himself allegedly sold in the political market of BJP.”

The Chief Minister also questioned the utilization of MLAs funds by Singh and his seriousness for the development of Dehra.

“Hoshyar Singh now stands exposed and the public is ready to teach him a lesson,” claimed Sukhu.

The Chief Minister highlighted Congress government’s achievements including Old Pension Scheme, welfare schemes for orphan children, financial aid to widows, increase in MNREGA wages, emphasizing his party’s commitment to public welfare.

He asserted that the Congress government’s efforts are aimed at economic improvement and combating corruption.

The Chief Minister underscored the candidacy of Kamlesh Thakur as crucial for Dehra’s development as it will be backed by Congress’s dedication to improve the constituency.