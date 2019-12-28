Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP saying that “wherever the saffron party goes, it spreads hate”.

Accusing the BJP of not interested in listening to the voice of the people, Gandhi said: “In Assam, the youth is protesting, in other states, protests are happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them?”

Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing a public rally in Guwahati, which has been a hotbed for violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), further expressed his fear that Assam might return to the path of violence due to the policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

“I fear Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP’s policies,” he said, referring to the amended Citizenship Act.

He added that the spirit of Assam Accord which brought peace to the state, should not be ruined.

The Congress MP further asserted that the BJP and the RSS will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the Northeast.

“Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they can’t attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state,” Gandhi said, adding “Assam cannot be ruled from Nagpur. Assam will only be run by its people.”

“If they (BJP-RSS) think that the history, culture and languages ​​of Northeast India can be crushed, then let me tell that they do not recognize Northeast India fully yet,” the Congress leader said.

Following the public rally, which is named Ashtitwa Rakhyar Samabekh’, Rahul Gandhi will visit the family of teenager Sam Stafford who was killed in police firing against the new citizenship law. The 17-year-old Stafford was a drummer and a budding musician has become a symbol of anti-CAA protests.

The Congress leader will also visit the family of Dipanjal Das in Kamrup who also died in police firing during the agitation.

Assam has witnessed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens with three rail stations, a post office, a bank, a bus terminus, shops, dozens of vehicles and many other public properties being set ablaze or damaged by the protesters. Five persons have lost their lives in the stir since December 11.

Besides Assam, Tripura also plunged into chaos after Lok Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The governments were forced to suspend Internet services in both the states fearing misuse of social media to disturb peace and tranquillity and maintain law and order.

The amended Act allows six immigrant communities, barring Muslims, from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to attain Indian citizenship. Protesters have expressed concerns that refugees allowed by the Act could endanger the identity and livelihood of the indigenous people.