Women’s Reservation Bill: PM Modi concluded the issue of women quota, says JP Nadda in Rajya Sabha

BJP national president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda on Thursday said that the issue of women reservation was pending for a long time and it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose efforts gave it a decisive turn.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha where the Women’s Reservation Bill was being discussed, Nadda said, “I would like to thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modji, who finally concluded the long-discussed issue of reservation for women by means of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill.”

The BJP chief said that the 21st century belongs to women and Indian women are playing the lead role in all the fields – be it science, military, education or economy.

Advertisement

“Be it the field of science, military, education, or economy, we are proud that Indian women have been in the leading role. It is not just the presence of the women, but the respect they are gaining in the world that tells us about their contribution across fields,” Nadda said.

“Research tells us that the sensitivity of a woman is more than a man’s, as a result of which, their capability in decision-making is better and quicker… As public figures, women are more accessible than men, and even the corruption level is lower when there is a woman representative,” he added.

Named as the “Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023”, the Bill seeks to reserve one third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The bill has already been cleared by the lower house. It will become a law if passed by Rajya Sabha today.

“But Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is an identity of our government, our PM and our perspective on the women in society and it gives it a direction,” Nadda said.