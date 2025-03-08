Women’s Day Cycle Rally Celebrates Nari Shakti at Kanha Shanti Vanam

In a vibrant celebration of International Women’s Day, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, joined by state sports ministers, athletes, and administrators, flagged off a special cycle rally at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana today.

The event highlighted the strength, leadership, and achievements of women in sports.

During the flag-off ceremony, Dr. Mandaviya remarked, “This cycle rally is a testament to our Nari Shakti, showcasing the determination, leadership, and excellence of women in sports and beyond.”

The rally took place on the sidelines of the Chintan Shivir, a national conference of state ministers and key stakeholders discussing India’s preparation for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and the nation’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Games. Participants included members of the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a wellness and spiritual centre, who joined the cyclists with enthusiasm.

To mark Women’s Day, Dr. Mandaviya, Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi, and former Olympian and badminton legend Pulella Gopichand launched the ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women) newsletter.

Reflecting on the importance of promoting women in sports, Gopichand stated: “As they say, women have won more Olympic medals for India and it is only fair that they need to be promoted even more. ASMITA is a great platform, and when 15 sports ministers join Dr. Mandaviya to talk about the future of sports and chase our Olympics dreams, it is a great initiative. Only the right policies have to be made properly and implemented.”

The cycle rally was spearheaded by Assam’s Sports Minister, Nandita Gorlosa, alongside women trainees from the Gopichand badminton academy and para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, who secured a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Dr. Mandaviya actively participated in the cycling rally, emphasizing the benefits of incorporating cycling into daily life. Highlighting the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative, which has gained nationwide momentum, he said, “Cycling should become a fashion and a tool to fight obesity and lifestyle diseases. I urge all citizens to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Fit India Movement by dedicating at least an hour every Sunday to fitness.”