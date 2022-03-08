Women’s Day celebrated across J&K, Ladakh UTs

International Women’s Day was on Tuesday celebrated with enthusiasm across the union territories of J&K and Ladakh. Army formations also celebrated the day.

A day-long sports event for women was organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board at its Sports Complex at Katra.

About 140 participants comprising female staff of the Shrine Board and students of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing took part in various sports events.

Ramesh Kumar, CEO Shrine Board, said that women have made an indelible mark in various spheres and contributed significantly in the nation’s progress and prosperity by their marvellous achievements.

To give impetus to the overall endeavours of Indian Army towards empowerment of women, numerous activities were organised by Headquarters Northern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the leadership of Mrs. Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President AWWA. Visit to the family wards of Command Hospital to review welfare of the patients and organisation of exhibition, artwork and entrepreneurial skills amongst Army Wives were some of the important initiatives, undertaken by Headquarters Northern Command.

Mrs Sunita Dwivedi visited the Command Hospital, where she was taken on a tour of the families ward and gynaecology ward and interacted with the patients. She also interacted with staff members, medical practitioners and exchanged thoughts for a better and healthy future ahead.

The White Knight Corps also organised a series of events in the Nagrota Military Station.

Mrs Barinderjit Kaur, Zonal President, AWWA White Knight Corps, inaugurated

a ‘Well Women Clinic’ for families of Nagrota Military Station at Trikuta Medical Centre (Section Hospital), Nagrota.

The Jammu based 166 Military Hospital organised a series of events including lamp lighting by Dr (Mrs) Keerti Segan, Vice Chairperson FWO Tiger Division and Mrs Poonam Singh.

The gathering was educated by eminent speakers on prevailing Health issues among women.

Dr Keerti Segan along with Officiating Commandant and hospital staff visited the family ward and interacted with patients, Doctors and MNS Officers. Col Binay Mitra, HOD (Obst and Gynae) stressed upon today’s theme ” Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow ” and informed the gathering about the week-long cancer screening camp being organised in Military Hospital.