Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the women students stranded in different cities away from their homes can contact the National Commission for Women (NCW) for help, its chairperson Rekha Sharma had said, on Tuesday.

The NCW will work through the state government and “help will reach them” said NCW chief Sharma.

On Tuesday, Sharma held a meeting with the NCW members to discuss the matter.

“Had Meeting with @NCWIndia members and discussed how we can help girl students who got stranded in different cities and couldn’t go home. Will be reaching out to universities to get the details,” Sharma said in a tweet.

The NCW too shared a list of emails on Twitter and said, “Girl students stranded in different cities away from home can approach us.”

India has reports 240 new infections in 12 hours, takes the tally to 1,637. 38 people have died from COVID-19 so far.

The number of global coronavirus cases stands at 859,796 the most in the United States (189,618), following by Italy (105,792), Spain (95,923) and China (82,294). Among the 42,341 people who have died from the virus, the most are from Italy (12,428), Spain (8,464) and US (3,899).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a lockdown stricter than the 22 March Janata curfew and the eventual prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

He called upon the people to remain where they were and not to cross their own Lakshman Rekha. Restrictions under Section 144 are imposed whenever there is an imminent threat to human life due to riot, communal clashes or disturbance to public order.

Many people have been left stranded by this lockdown, like lakhs of migrant workers who have no food, money, work or shelter so they started walking on foot to reach their home towns. Now, arrangements have been made for them by running some buses and making many of them stay at shelter homes or make shift arrangements.