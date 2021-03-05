The scenario at the site of protest against the newly passed Central farm laws on the Singhu border is going to be different on March 8 on the occasion of International Women’s Day, as the women protesters will occupy the driver’s that day to steer the demonstrations against the contentious legislation.

The farmer unions of Punjab who have been sitting on protest at Singhu village told IANS that they have prepared for Women’s Day celebration at the site.

To mark the occasion, the women participants would be given an opportunity to lead the protest, and they will be given charge of stage for the entire day.

Haricharan Singh, a member of Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee (Gurdaspur) said: “On March 8, there will be only women on the stage. They will lead the protest for full day. They will also be seen performing local folk and other cultural activities from both Punjab and Haryana.”

Singh further said around 500 trollies from both Haryana and Punjab will turn up at Singhu by the evening of March 6.

Haricharan Singh, who is also the part of strategy making of farmers, added: “The male members from each family in the villages have been simultaneously joining the protest and the women have been taking care of farms and families since the last three months. So, on Women’s Day, thousand of women will come here.”