Women judges outnumbering male counterparts in lower courts: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said women judges are outnumbering their male counterparts in lower courts, a trend he said was reflective of the decisions made 15 years ago.

Citing an example, on Friday, he said the junior division court in Maharashtra currently has a total of 75 judges, 42 of whom are women.

“This is happening across the country where women judges are more in numbers,” he said.

Notably, all 75 judges from the Maharashtra lower court were present in the Supreme Court.

The CJI said the change in the gender ratio of judges in the subordinate judiciary is a result of the circumstances and decisions made 15 years ago.

“The appointments we make today is a reflection of what happened 15 years ago and we have to select from the pool. Here, two are doctorates, some are gymnasts, some are Warli artists,” he noted.