A disturbing video surfaced on social media from Rajasthan in which a group of women, including senior citizens, were seen forcibly made to do sit-ups by the police.

The video was shared by the BJP Rajasthan’s official twitter handle. It was a retweet and the original video was shared by Laxmikant Bhardwaj, who is the state spokesperson of Rajasthan BJP and also the former member of National Executive Committee, Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha.

However, the exact location of the video was not mentioned in the tweet.

The voice of a man, who might be a cop, was coming in the background of the video asking the women to do the complete sit-ups and not to pause in between.

The reason for the act has not been cleared yet, and it is also not clear whether the women were migrant labourers or some natives of a village of the state.

