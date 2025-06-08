Women empowerment is foundation of self-reliant India: Amit Shah

Underlining the BJP-led NDA government’s efforts to empower women in the last 11 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that it is the foundation of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’.

“Empowered women are the foundation of a self-reliant India. For the Modi government, nothing is more important than mother and motherland. In #11YearsOfSashaktNari, the Modi government has given a new boost to the spirits of women by making them self-reliant. From ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ to toilets, Ujjwala, ban on triple talaq, their dignity and ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ and recruitment in armed forces are ensuring their historic participation in nation-building,” the minister said in a social media post.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also stated that various government initiatives are intended to empower the country’s “Nari Shakti”.

Women are excelling and inspiring several people in all sectors, including science, education, sports, StartUps and armed forces, the prime minister said in a post on X. “Over the last 11 years, the NDA Government has redefined women-led development. Various initiatives, from ensuring dignity through Swachh Bharat to financial inclusion via Jan Dhan accounts, the focus has been on empowering our Nari Shakti,” the post reads.

“In all sectors, including science, education, sports, StartUps and the armed forces, women are excelling and inspiring several people,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi also talked about the important schemes launched by his government, such as Ujjwala Yojana and the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao scheme.

“Ujjwala Yojana brought smoke-free kitchens to several homes. MUDRA loans enabled lakhs of women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams on their own terms. Houses under the woman’s name in the PM Awas Yojana too have made a remarkable impact. Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao ignited a national movement to protect the girl child,” PM Modi said.