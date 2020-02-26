Thousands of women who are protesting against the CAA at the Idgah ground of Deoband since January 27 are determined to continue their protest peacefully till it meets its right end and will not give up even after the changed circumstances post clashes in North- East Delhi which has claimed more than 20 lives.

The recent violence in Delhi after the clashes between the anti and pro-CAA protestors which claimed 23 lives including that of a head constable has strengthened the determination of the women protestors in Deoband though they have clearly said that they would not resort to any kind of violence and will never reply a stone with a stone.

The Idgah ground of Deoband of district Saharanpur is all packed with women who are sitting on a dharna since January 27 in order to protest the CAA. Amna Roshi, President of Mutahida Khawatin Committee( MKC) which is leading the protest said, “Whatsoever are the circumstances we would continue our protest until this CAA is withdrawn, ” she said adding that the women on protest in Deoband are not affected after the Delhi clashes and their spirits are not deterred.

However, we are ensuring that no kind of violence takes place at our end, she said adding that we believe in non-violence and will not reply a stone with a stone but will show the copy of the Constitution to the pelters.

Meanwhile, police and administrative officials are in regular contact with protesters, their male family members, and other influential persons to convince protesters to withdraw the protest. SP (rural) of Saharanpur Vidya Niwas Mishra, circle officer of Deoband and other officials are camping at Deoband to keep a close watch on the prevailing situation.

The SP said that they would follow the orders of the court and government and would not interfere until the protest is done peacefully.