Twin incidents of violence against women were reported from two districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

In a shocking incident, the burnt body of a woman tied to a cot was found in Gajrola, a village in western Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district on Friday.

As per media reports, three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot indicating that she may have been shot before being burnt.

The police is yet to identify the victim as the body has been badly burnt

The body was discovered by villagers, who alerted the police. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

“We are collecting DNA samples to ascertain her identity,” senior police officer Laxmi Niwas Mishra was quoted as saying by NDTV.

The police have said that they will try to identify the woman as soon as possible and arrest the culprits.

In yet another horrific incident, the dead body of a young woman, without clothes, was found near a forest in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The woman, according to an NDTV report, had burnt marks on her face appearing to be from that of an acid attack.

However, the woman’s face is recognizable, police said, adding that the woman appears to be from outside the village.

The incidents come even as the Uttar Pradesh government has passed an order to set up 218 new fast-track courts to expedite trial in cases of crimes against women and children.

There has been a rise in the number of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, which has often been labelled as “India’s crime capital” by several politicians.

In National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data 2017, Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the worst state for women’s security. According to the NCRB data for 2017, which was released after a delay of more than a year, the maximum cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh (56,011) the country’s most populated state.

With recent cases of rape where culprits involve politicians like Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, Uttar Pradesh is becoming infamous for crimes against women.