A young lady Sub-Inspector Aarjoo Panwar committed suicide at her residence in Anoopshahr of district Bulandshahr on Friday reportedly due to the refusal of her parents to her marriage.

Aarjoo was currently posted at Anoopshahr Kotwali of Bulandshahr. She originally hails from Shamli district and had joined the police force in 2015 as Sub-Inspector.

Confirming the suicide, SSP Bulandshahar SK Singh said that Arjoo has left behind a suicide note in which she had written that no one is responsible for this step taken by her.

Arjoo was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room on Friday. During the investigation, the police recovered a suicide note from her room in which she had written, “Iske liye koi jimmedaar nahi hai. Ye meri apni karni ka fal hai” (No one is responsible for this. This is a consequence of my own deeds).

SSP Singh said that Arjoo was about to get married in February. The initial investigation suggests that her family disapproved of her marriage to the boy of her choice. This could be a reason behind her suicide, said the SSP.

Aarjoo was staying in a rented house in Anoopshahr. She used to have her meals with the house owner’s family. On Friday night when she didn’t turn up for the dinner till late night, the owners called her on the mobile. When her phone was not picked up they checked her room and were shocked to see her hanging by the ceiling fan.

They immediately informed the police which arrived immediately and sent her dead body for postmortem. Her family members in Shamli were also informed about the incident.