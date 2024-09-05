Woman lawyer’s body recovered from canal in Kasganj

In a gruesome incident, echoing the brutal killing of a doctor in Kolkata, the body of a woman lawyer was recovered from a canal in the district on Wednesday night.

The lawyer had gone missing from the civil court on Tuesday evening, and her husband filed a police complaint the same evening. Reports said that the body was found unclothed in a canal in the Sahawar area on Wednesday night.

The district Bar Association has condemned the police for their inaction over 24 hours and for blaming the mobile company for their lapses. The victim was dropped by her husband near the court at 2 pm on Tuesday, and there was no contact with her after that. The husband reported her missing to the police at 6 pm on Tuesday.

Both of her mobile phones were reportedly switched off, and the police were unable to find any clues. On Wednesday afternoon, when lawyers threatened to strike work on the issue, ASP Rajesh Bharti met the advocates and informed them that a glitch in the Airtel server had prevented them from tracing the advocate’s location and call details. He assured them that they would locate her soon.

The advocates gave an ultimatum to locate the woman advocate by 10 am on Thursday. However, her body was recovered from the canal at 9 pm on Wednesday.