Woman killed, 10 injured in wall collapsed at Bageshwar Dham

A woman devotee was killed and 10 others injured in wall collapse in a homestay near Hindu seer Dhirendra Shastri’s Bageshwar Dham Peeth in Gadha village of the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Anita Devi (40), belonged to Mirzapur in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Several devotees were sleeping in the hall of the homestay in the village when the incident occurred at around 4 am. The wall is suspected to have collapsed due to heavy rain.

The injured were sent to the district hospital for treatment.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr R P Gupta said in all 11 people were injured in the wall collapse. One of them died. He said some of the injured have fractures.

This is the second such incident in the Bageshwar Dham in five days. In the first incident that occurred on 3 July, a devotee was killed while 10 others were injured as a pandal (tent) had collapsed at the Dham.

The deceased, identified as Shyam Lal Kaushal of Mankapur village in the Gonda district of neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, was struck by a heavy iron rod on the head that came crashing down along with the tent.