Woman held hostage naked, thrashed under influence of Tantrik

A sensational case of a woman being brutally thrashed and tortured in a naked state by a big business family under the guise of a tantrik has come to light.

The incident came to light when the victim, who was targeted over the suspicion of theft, tried to commit suicide by consuming poisonous substances. She was admitted to a nearby hospital where her condition is said to be stable now.

According to a police source, the incident is of Maidan Garhi police station area, located in South Delhi.

On receiving information from the hospital, the local police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC at Maidan Garhi police station and instituted an investigation into the matter. Legal action is also being taken against the culprits.

A police source said that the victim, after coming into her senses, recorded her statement to the police. She has made serious allegations against a big businessman family of South Delhi, where she was working as domestic help. The 41-year-old victim who used to work at E – 25/A, Ansal Villa, Sat Bari, South Delhi along with her husband who is a security guard, said a theft took place at her owner’s house some 10 months ago, in which jewellery and other expensive items ‌ were stolen.

As the case remained unsolved, the woman owner of the house called a Tantrik on August, 9, to track down the thief as she was suspicious about one of the servants. The tantrik gave rice mixed with chuna to all the servants in the house with an instruction to eat saying the one whose mouth turns red is the thief.

As the victim’s mouth turned red she was taken to a room and her hands and feet were tied. They then, forced her to confess the crime while abusing her. Thus she was held hostage for an entire night.

In the morning, all the family members came and stripped her before thrashing her badly. According to the victim, to avoid being the violence, she confessed to the crime. She even told them that all the jewellery is kept at her home in her village. After her confession, while her husband was taken to her village to recover the stolen items, her home was thoroughly searched, but they drew a blank.

While everyone was busy searching her quarter, she put on her clothes and drank rat poison.

The victim said when the accused didn’t find anything from her quarter, they tied her and left her under the sun.