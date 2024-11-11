Woman held for aiding minor’s abduction, rape after five years

A 23-year-old woman, who was on run for five years, was held for aiding the abduction and rape of a minor girl.

According to police, the arrested woman identified as Geeta, a resident of Ludhiana, Punjab, lured a 15-year-old girl while her parents went to their native place and held her captive in Surat, Gujarat, for four months.

After the girl went missing, a case was registered at Kanjhawala Police station in Outer Delhi. As the woman got scared of being caught, she dropped the girl in Bawana area and from there the minor managed to reach her home.

In her statement to the magistrate in February 2020, she stated that Geeta had lured her to Surat, Gujarat, where she was held captive and was exposed to intoxicants.

She added in her statement that she was subjected to repeated sexual assault by two individuals – Pintu and Satinder – under Geeta’s instructions and was prevented from contacting her family as her mobile SIM card was destroyed by Geeta.

After the victim’s statement, sections of rape and POSCO Act were also added in the case, stated a police statement.

The cops said efforts are being made to nab the other two accused. The exact reason of abduction and rape of the minor is subject to verification, said the police.