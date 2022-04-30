Woman gang raped in Hyderabad outskirts

A woman was allegedly gang raped by four men in Dundigal in the outskirts of Hyderabad, police said on Saturday.

The victim, who had travelled from Sholapur, was sexually attacked late Friday night in Medchal district.

Narasimha (23), Imam (20), Abdul Quddus (21) and Umruddin (21) are all auto-rickshaw drivers, according to reports. They are said to have taken the victim to a remote location and committed the crime there.

Police raced to the location of the crime after receiving information from the locals and sent the victim for medical assessment.

The offender was eventually caught after the victim filed a complaint with the police.