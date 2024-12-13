Woman gang raped in Guwahati; six held, hunt on for 3 absconding accused

In a harrowing incident that has shocked Assam, a woman was allegedly gang-raped by nine men in the Boragaon area of Guwahati and filmed the assault before circulating it through a video on social media.

Following the incident, the police arrested six individuals, identified as Kuldeep, Pinku Das, Mrinal, Gagan, Bijay, and Saurabh, while a manhunt is underway for the remaining three accused: Robin Das, Dipankar, and Krishna.

The assault reportedly took place in the Nijarapar locality of Boragaon a few days ago.

According to preliminary investigations, the accused subjected the victim to brutal physical and sexual violence while some recorded the act on their phones.

The video was later shared on social media, amplifying the trauma for the victim and raising widespread public outrage.

Locals brought the matter to the attention of the police’s after the video surfaced online prompting swift action from law enforcement. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspects and ensure that all those involved face the full extent of the law.

Incidents like this have sparked renewed debate about women’s safety in Assam with activists calling for stricter laws and robust implementation to deter such heinous crimes. The state has been grappling with an increase in crimes against women in recent years, prompting demands for better surveillance and victim support mechanisms.

As investigations continue, the police have urged the public not to circulate the video, emphasizing that such actions further violate the victim’s dignity and can lead to legal consequences. The authorities have also appealed for cooperation from the public in locating the three absconding accused.