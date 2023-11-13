Woman gang-raped in a hotel in Agra, five arrested

According to police officials on Sunday, five persons have been taken into custody in relation to an alleged gang rape of a woman at a hotel in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. After getting a call from the victim late on Saturday night, according to the police, they hurried to the homestay and started prosecuting the suspects.

“The Tajganj police got a call on Saturday night reporting that a woman had been raped and attacked at a wealthy homestay. Agra Sadar Assistant Commissioner of Police Archana Singh stated on Sunday that “a case has been filed under relevant sections based on the victim’s complaint.”

Following the complaint of the event, Agra Police announced that five individuals, including one woman, had been taken into custody.

The victim, according to the police, was a hotel employee. A group of individuals are shown assaulting the victim in a widely shared video.

Following the event, four males and one lady were taken into custody. Legal action is being pursued in this situation, and the victim will get a medical evaluation,” stated Archana Singh, Agra Sadar’s assistant commissioner of police.

According to the police, a case has been filed in this instance under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for rape, assault, and other pertinent offences. More research is being done.