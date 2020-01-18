A woman succumbed to her injuries on Friday, a week after she and her family were attacked by a few men accused of molesting her minor daughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

A UP police official said that the woman succumbed to her injuries at a hospital yesterday evening.

It is learnt that the accused had been out on bail after being jailed in a molestation case in 2018.

Four of the six murder accused – Abid, Mintu, Mahboob, Chaand Babu, Jameel and Firoz – were arrested in 2018 after they were accused of molesting the 13-year-old girl, according to a report in NDTV.

On January 9, the men allegedly barged into the deceased woman’s house and asked the family to withdraw the case, according to the police.

When the family refused, the alleged accused attacked them with sharp objects critically injuring the girl’s mother and another relative.

The police said that four of the accused have been arrested while another is absconding.

The woman’s daughter was molested in 2018 in a small tannery and she along with her sister were the key witnesses in the case. The police had arrested all the four accused after registering a case under Section 354C and the POCSO Act, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

As per a video shot from the terrace of the family’s home, a woman is seen thrown on the ground with a man kicking her face repeatedly.

Meanwhile, the family has alleged that the Chakeri police did not take the accused to task after the attack and one of them continues to remain on the run.

There has been a rise in the number of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh, which has often been labelled as “India’s crime capital” by several politicians.