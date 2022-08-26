Woman constable hangs self to death at her residence

A woman constable posted at the police control room, South West Delhi, has committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence. The incident is said to have been taken place on Thursday night in the Palam Village Police Station area.

According to a police source, in a suicide note recovered from the spot she has not blamed anyone for the extreme step she was taking. An inquest proceeding under CrPC 174 has been taken up by the police in the matter.

Confirming the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-West District Manoj C said that information about the incident was received at Palam Village Police Station on August 25 night. The caller stated that a woman constable residing in the Palam Village area has committed suicide by hanging self.”

On receiving the information, a police team reached the spot where it was found that the door was bolted from inside. The police team broke open the door and entered the room and took the woman constable to a nearby hospital. In the hospital, she was declared dead.

The body was later preserved at the mortuary and after post mortem, it was handed over to the family of the deceased. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, in which the deceased has not blamed anyone for her extreme step.

The police official said that the deceased woman constable and was posted in the Control Room, South West District. She hailed from a village in Haryana, where her family lives. Police are talking to her family, relatives and friends to ascertain the reason for this step. However, nothing suspicious has come out in the matter. Police are probing into the matter.