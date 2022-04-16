Woman beats up delivery boy in MP’s Jabalpur

A woman was seen in an alleged video on social media beating up a delivery boy of the online food delivery service ‘Swiggy’ with shoes on a major route in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district on Friday.

The furious woman slapped the delivery boy in the face and booted him with her shoes in front of the crowd.

Some tried to stop the young woman, but she stood firm and stated, “I am the one who is harmed, not you.”

The woman was on a scooter when she collided with the delivery boy and lost her balance, prompting her to verbally abuse and physically assault him.

(with inputs from IANS)