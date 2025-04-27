Woman arrested in Assam “ for Pro-Pakistan” posts after Pahalgam Terror attack; 16 arrested so far

The Assam Police has detained a woman from Golaghat district, bringing the total number of arrests in the state to 16, amid a widening crackdown on individuals allegedly making “controversial” and “anti-national” statements following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The woman, identified as Dadhichi Dimple alias Dimple Baruah, was picked up by the Crime Branch from Guwahati and later handed over to the Golaghat police, which formally arrested her.

Advertisement

The terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadow on April 22 left at least 26 people, mostly tourists, dead, triggering widespread outrage across India. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ordered strict action against any social media posts seen as sympathetic towards Pakistan or perceived to be undermining national sentiment.

Advertisement

In addition to Dimple Baruah, two more individuals — Tahib Ali (arrested by Tamulpur police) and Bimal Mahato (arrested by Udalguri police) — have been detained for similar alleged offenses.

Chief Minister Sarma, in a series of statements, has strongly defended the arrests, including that of AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, who was recently taken into custody over alleged pro-Pakistan remarks.

“Several people have been arrested so far. That is why he (Aminul Islam) is in prison. I will do this again. I will take any action against such people,” Sarma told reporters, reiterating his government’s firm stance.

The Chief Minister emphasised, “Assam will not tolerate any individual who, directly or indirectly, supports or defends Pakistan in connection with the heinous attack in Pahalgam.”